Nine calls to Holyrood harassment helpline

Nine calls have been made to the Scottish Parliament's sexual harassment helpline since it was established in November last year.

The parliament set up the phone line as part of a range of actions after claims of a "catalogue of abuse" in politics.

Ministers have resigned from both the UK and Scottish governments amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Holyrood's standards committee has opened an inquiry into how parliament deals with claims of harassment.

Concerns were first voiced in October 2017 after lawyer Aamer Anwar claimed that "a number of women" had complained of harassment ranging from online stalking to physical assault.

The parliamentary authorities announced a range of actions - including the helpline, a review of the MSPs' code of conduct and a examination of the complaints process - while First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged men "in positions of power" to "take some time to reflect" on their behaviour.

Staff survey

A confidential survey of everyone who works at the parliament, including staff, MSPs and the media, will conclude on Friday.

Officials told Holyrood's standards committee that analysis of this would be published in March, alongside an action plan based on the results. A joint working group comprising parliament officials, MSPs from each of Holyrood's parties and women's group Engender will be set up to deliver the action plan drawn up.

Initial figures suggest just over 60% of staff have filled out the consultation, with the parliament's Group Head of Committees Susan Duffy highlighting "extremely high response rates" from parliamentary and MSPs' staff in particular and a "very good response" from MSPs themselves.

Lorna Foreman, the parliament's head of organisational development, told MSPs that there had been nine calls to the helpline since it was established in November.

Four of these calls came during the first three days the phone line was in operation.

Ms Foreman stressed that the helpline was only one point of contact, saying that "we know that people are seeking advice from parties", which have their own arrangements for dealing with harassment, and "a number of issues are being dealt with there".

Ministerial resignations

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald resigned as the government's early years minister after admitting his conduct had caused a woman "considerable distress", and was subsequently suspended from the SNP. He has not been back at parliament since.

Fife MSP Alex Rowley quit as deputy leader of the Scottish Labour party and was suspended from the Holyrood group after allegations against him surfaced, but he has since been reinstated after investigations concluded.

At the UK level, Sir Michael Fallon resigned as defence secretary after saying his behaviour had "fallen short" of what was expected by the military.

The issue has also seen changes made to the running of the parliament, with the previously all-male corporate body management group gaining two new members in Kezia Dugdale and Sandra White.