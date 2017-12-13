Image caption Ms Dugdale made no comment to journalists as she left the Holyrood chamber on Wednesday evening

Scottish Labour has given its former leader a written warning over her controversial appearance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

Kezia Dugdale flew into Glasgow Airport from Australia just before midday after her stint on the reality TV show.

She then met party bosses, including her successor Richard Leonard, and was formally reprimanded over her "unauthorised absence".

Ms Dugdale later arrived at Holyrood in time for a vote at 17:00.

The MSP made no comment to waiting journalists when she left the chamber a short time later.

A statement subsequently released by Scottish Labour said Ms Dugdale had been interviewed by its parliamentary group executive.

'Deep regret'

The statement added: "Following a discussion between Richard Leonard, Kezia Dugdale, and the group executive, it has been decided that the group will reprimand Ms Dugdale by way of written warning. She will not face further action."

It quoted Ms Dugdale as saying that she had "deep regret" that her appearance on the reality show had "caused issues in the first weeks of Richard Leonard's leadership", and that she was now "getting back to work".

Ms Dugdale had earlier said it was "good to be back" in Scotland as she arrived at the airport.

Image caption Ms Dugdale arrived back in Glasgow earlier on Wednesday after three weeks in Australia

The MSP was the second contestant to be voted off the ITV show, which was won by Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo.

She spent more than three weeks in Australia - including a week after being evicted - and has pledged to donate a percentage of her appearance fee to charity, but has not said exactly how much.

Voting statistics released by the programme showed that Ms Dugdale won just 1.67% of the votes on the day she was evicted.

As she arrived in Glasgow, Ms Dugdale said the experience was one she was never going to forget.

She added: "I'm obviously going to the parliament now and I will have more to say later on."

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Ms Dugdale insisted she had used her time in the jungle to promote Labour values

The politician, who remained in Australia until the programme's final on Sunday, had said she wanted to use her appearance to reach out to young people about political values.

Asked if she felt she had in fact promoted Labour values she replied: "I did so in the jungle and will continue to do so."

Ms Dugdale, who was not suspended despite fierce criticism from some within Scottish Labour, has acknowledged she has "a bit of work to do to make amends".

She previously told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme it was difficult to seek approval during the leadership contest between Richard Leonard and Anas Sarwar.

The election, triggered by her resignation in August, was won by Mr Leonard who expressed his disappointment at his predecessor's decision.

After being voted out, Ms Dugdale said: "I do understand that it's controversial, I do understand there are lots of people at home that are unhappy that I've taken part in this programme and I've got a bit of work to do to make amends.

"But please don't doubt the fact that I'm devoted to the Labour Party, I love my job and I think I'm better-placed to do it for a long time now having had this experience."