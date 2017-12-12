Image copyright PA Image caption Mike Russell will hold talks with ministerial counterparts from around the UK

Scottish Brexit minister Mike Russell has called for "basic answers" about the deal struck with European leaders ahead of talks with UK ministers.

Mr Russell is in London for a summit with members of the UK government and the other devolved administrations.

The meeting comes after Theresa May made an agreement with European leaders to allow negotiations to proceed.

However, Mr Russell said there was still "huge uncertainty" about the deal and what it could mean for Scotland.

The Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) meeting in London will be attended by First Secretary of State Damian Green and Brexit Secretary David Davis for the UK government.

The prime minister has told MPs that the agreement to move on to the next phase of Brexit talks was "good news" for both Leave and Remain supporters, saying she was targeting a trade deal which is "right for the UK".

But Mr Russell has written to Mr Green ahead of the meeting calling for "clarity" on what the deal to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland could mean for the rest of the UK.

'Huge uncertainty'

He said: "We welcome any positive progress in the Brexit talks, but there remains huge uncertainty following last week's announcement in Brussels.

"The UK government insists it will remove Scotland from the world's most lucrative marketplace - the European single market of 500 million people. But we have no answers on a replacement trade deal, the cost to jobs and living standards or whether last week's exit deal is legally binding. We need these basic answers now."

Mr Russell said he was seeking "urgent clarity" on what the deal agreed in Brussels could mean for areas like agriculture and state aid, saying: "Any special arrangements for Northern Ireland must also be available to the other UK nations - otherwise we risk being placed at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to jobs and investment".

Image copyright PA Image caption Ministers have failed to come to agreement despite a lengthy series of meetings

The Scottish government has yet to put forward the EU Withdrawal Bill, a key piece of Brexit legislation, for a consent vote at Holyrood - and Mr Russell said the "confusion of recent days has, if anything, made it harder to see how agreement might be reached" over that.

A series of meetings - including one between Mrs May and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - has thus far failed to resolve the disagreement between the governments over the legislation, although both sides have cautiously welcomed "progress" in talks.

The two governments are at odds over what happens to powers which are currently not reserved to Westminster, but which are exercised from Brussels, after the UK leaves the EU.

'Power grab'

Welsh ministers have joined their Scottish counterparts in describing the original plan, to bring the powers back to Westminster in the first instance before deciding on UK-wide frameworks for some, as a "power grab" of devolved responsibilities.

Both devolved governments said they wanted amendments to be made before they would recommend the Scottish and Welsh parliaments gave their consent to the bill - something that Scottish Secretary David Mundell told MPs would happen later in the legislative process.

However, Mr Mundell claimed the planned changes to clause 11 of the bill were down to the lobbying of Scottish Conservative MPs, rather than the efforts of Labour or the SNP.

Image caption Theresa May told MPs that Northern Ireland was "in a different position" to Scotland

The Scottish and UK administrations also disagree strongly on the UK's future relationship with Europe, with Mr Russell and the Scottish government backing full membership of the European single market and customs union.

Mrs May told MPs on Monday that leaving the EU would mean leaving the single market.

She also faced calls for "clarity" from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, replying that she had set out "very clearly" what her government was seeking from Brexit.

The prime minister said the UK would pay a "fair" sum to settle financial commitments, avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, and see the rights of UK and EU expat citizens "enshrined in UK law and enforced by British courts".

She was also questioned by the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford, who said that any special arrangements applying to Northern Ireland should also be available for Scotland.

Mrs May replied that Northern Ireland was "in a different position" from Scotland due to the land border with EU member state Ireland, and pointed to other "unique, specific solutions" which exist on the island, such as the common electricity market.