Scotland's first minister has said it is "good" that Brexit talks between the UK and EU are now able to move to the next phase.

But in a tweet, Nicola Sturgeon warned that the next stage of the negotiations would be even tougher.

Ms Sturgeon repeated her calls for the UK to remain in both the single market and customs union.

And she said any special arrangements for Northern Ireland must also be available to the other UK nations.

In a second post, Ms Sturgeon said that the UK government could "never again tell Scotland that independence would mean a hard border" between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

Her tweets were in response to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker confirming that sufficient progress had been made for the negotiations to progress onto the future relationship between the UK and EU.

The prime minister, Theresa May, is in Brussels following overnight talks on the issue of the Irish border.

Mrs May said there would be no hard border and the Good Friday Agreement would be upheld.

And she said the three million EU citizens in the UK "will be able to go on living as before".

The announcement was also welcomed by the UK government's Scottish secretary, David Mundell, who tweeted that Mrs May had "put the national interest first" in securing a deal that "protects the integrity of UK but acknowledges existing North-South Irish arrangements".

He also said that Ms Sturgeon's tweet on the Irish border deal was "proof if it was ever needed that for @NicolaSturgeon everything, however serious, is about independence. For her #Indyref2 is never off the table".

What has been agreed?

Guarantee that there will be "no hard border" between Northern Ireland and the Republic maintaining "constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom"

EU citizens living in the UK and vice versa will have their rights to live, work and study protected

Financial settlement which is "fair to the British taxpayer"

Read the full text of the agreement here

What happens to the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland had been among the key sticking points in Brexit negotiations, with talks breaking down on Monday when the Democratic Unionist Party objected to draft plans drawn up by the UK and the EU.

The DUP - whose MPs prop up Mrs May's minority Conservative government, did not want Northern Irelands to be treated differently to the rest of the UK.

The party's leader, Arlene Foster, said on Friday she was "pleased" to see changes had now been made which mean there is "no red line down the Irish Sea".

But the DUP said there was still "more work to be done" and how it votes on the final deal "will depend on its contents".

The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said the agreement reached on Friday was a "turning point" in the talks, and could be the basis of the final withdrawal agreement - which will need to be in place by October 2018.

The UK is due to leave the EU in March 2019, and has been keen to open talks on a new free trade deal as soon as possible.

But the EU would only agree to discuss this when it judged that enough progress has been made on the "separation issues" - the "divorce bill", expat citizens' rights and the Northern Ireland border.

There had considerable pressure to try to settle the Northern Ireland border issue before EU leaders meet next week.