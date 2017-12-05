Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ruth Davidson no Tory government should back a deal that could harm the UK's "constitutional integrity"

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has backed a UK-wide deal to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

It had been suggested the UK government was prepared to accept a deal which would have seen Northern Ireland keep some regulations in line with the EU.

But the DUP - whose MPs prop up the government - said it could not accept any deal that treated Northern Ireland differently to the rest of the UK.

Ms Davidson said any regulatory alignment should be UK-wide.

Ms Davidson campaigned for Remain ahead of the EU referendum, and has backed single market membership since.

She said the referendum question "did not ask if the country should be divided by different deals for different home nations".

And she said that "no government of the Conservative and Unionist Party should countenance any deal that compromises the political, economic or constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom".

The Scottish Tory leader concluded: "All sides agree there should be no return to the borders of the past between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Similarly, jeopardising the UK's own internal market is in no-one's interest.

"If regulatory alignment in a number of specific areas is the requirement for a frictionless border, then the prime minister should conclude this must be on a UK-wide basis."

Her comments come as Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, urged Labour to get behind a deal to keep the whole of the UK in the European single market.

Skip Twitter post by @NicolaSturgeon This could be the moment for opposition and soft Brexit/remain Tories to force a different, less damaging approach - keep the UK in the single market and customs union. But it needs Labour to get its act together. How about it @jeremycorbyn? — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 5, 2017 Report

Ms Sturgeon said Jeremy Corbyn's party needed to "get its act together" and join pro-Europe Tories and other opposition parties to "force a different, less damaging approach" to Brexit and "keep the UK in the single market and customs union".

Prime Minister Theresa May met European leaders in Brussels on Monday, but was forced to come away without agreement after resistance from the Democratic Unionist Party, whose 10 MPs supported her minority Conservative group into government.

There had been speculation that there would be a form of "regulatory alignment" across the border in Ireland, but the DUP said it could not accept any deal that saw Northern Ireland treated differently to the rest of the UK.

Ms Sturgeon weighed in by saying that if a "special status" was possible for Northern Ireland, it should be for Scotland too - comments echoed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones and Fabian Picardo, the chief minister of Gibraltar.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker are set for further talks over the terms of Brexit

Pro-Europe Tory MPs have also sought to put pressure on Mrs May, with Anna Soubry posting on Twitter that "if regulatory alignment is good enough for NI then it's good enough for the entire UK, so let's embrace it and keep UK together."

The prime minister is seeking to strike a deal with European leaders ahead of a summit next week, so that talks can progress to the topic of trade.

She is expected to return to Brussels as early as Wednesday for fresh talks, having voiced "confidence" alongside European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that a deal could be struck.

Mrs May said both sides were "negotiating hard, in good faith" but said "some differences do remain" on "a couple of issues".

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar claimed that a deal over the border had been done on Monday morning, and said he was "surprised and disappointed" when the UK government was unable to follow through on it following the DUP's intervention.

Downing Street has not responded to Mr Varadkar's claim, but it said the border was not the only outstanding problem and disagreement remains over the role of the European Court of Justice in overseeing EU citizens' rights in the UK after Brexit.