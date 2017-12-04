Image copyright Rex Features

Kezia Dugdale said she went on I'm A Celebrity to challenge the myth that all politicians are "old, white, male, pale and stale".

The former Scottish Labour leader, known as Kez on the ITV show, was the second person to be evicted from the Australian jungle.

She told presenters Ant and Dec she had hoped to show that not all politicians were like her fellow camper Stanley Johnson, who is Boris Johnson's father.

The MSP lasted 11 days in the camp.

Ms Dugdale faced a backlash after it emerged she was joining the reality show without permission from the Labour Party.

The Edinburgh and Lothians MSP had asked for three weeks off from Holyrood business but did not reveal her plans to go on the show.

New leader Richard Leonard initially had said he was "not persuaded" that his predecessor should be punished, despite his own "personal disappointment" and strong criticism from others in the party.

'I'm hungry'

Scottish Labour later announced that Ms Dugdale she would not be suspended from the party.

However, she will be interviewed on her return to parliament and will "have the opportunity to present her account of events."

Ms Dugdale was expected to be paid tens of thousands of pounds, part of which she said she would be donating to charity, along with her MSP's salary for the time she is away.

In her exit interview she told Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly she had wanted to go on the show to talk about the things she cared about.

She added: "And to take on the myth that every politician looks like Stanley - old, white, male, pale and stale. I wanted to show that there is a variety of people out there."

The 36-year-old, who clapped and exclaimed "yes" when she was told her jungle stay was over, said she was feeling "right as rain" and did not mind being eliminated.

She said she would have been happy to stay or go but said: "I'm hungry, I want a bacon roll, I want a nice cup of coffee."

She added that she would like to see one of the women win the show.