Experts to advise on named person plans

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The named person will generally be a teacher or health visitor, depending on the child's age

An independent panel is being set up to help ensure the Scottish government's named person policy is workable.

It will develop a code of practice and guidance for people working with children and families about how to share information lawfully.

It is due to complete its work by the end of next year.

On Wednesday, Holyrood's education committee said it was unable to support the legislation until it had seen the code of practice.

The committee said it could not recommend parliamentary approval for the Children and Young People (Information Sharing) (Scotland) Bill until ministers provide "an authoritative draft" of the code of practice for information sharing.

The bill was created to address the Supreme Court's finding last year that information sharing provisions in the original legislation were incompatible with the right to privacy and family life in the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). This followed a legal challenge by opponents of the named person scheme.

Parliamentary vote

The Scottish Parliament had been due vote on the bill before Christmas, but that timetable is now in doubt.

The new expert panel will be chaired by Ian Welsh, the chief executive of the Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland.

Making the announcement, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the panel would develop a "workable, comprehensive and user friendly code of practice, statutory guidance and other support materials that take account of new data protection laws".

And he said it would bring "clarity and certainty on this important issue".

Mr Swinney added: "The named person service will provide a clear point of contact for a child and their family if and when they need it, and having the right information is vital to ensure the right help is offered at the right time from the right people."

Last week the No To Named Persons campaign group warned of the possibility of a second legal challenge, claiming the revised legislation put forward by Holyrood ministers is still "vulnerable" to further court proceedings.