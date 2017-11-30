Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The southbound lanes will reopen on Wednesday 6 December

Scotland's transport minister has insisted that he only found out resurfacing work was required on the new Queensferry Crossing last week.

Humza Yousaf called the issue "regrettable" but said there had been no delay in announcing the work.

The £1.35bn bridge, which opened in September, will be partially closed for five days to allow resurfacing.

Political opponents have called on Mr Yousaf to make a statement to parliament on the issue.

Speaking on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr Yousaf said he had no problem being accountable to parliament and would make a statement if requested.

He denied suggestions that ministers had been aware that so-called "snagging" work would result in the bridge's partial closure as far back as August.

He said: "We have been very up front about the fact that there was finishing works still to be complete - that is on the public record."

However, Mr Yousaf said Transport Scotland officials had been working on a solution to the resurfacing problems affecting the southbound lanes of the Crossing.

'Weather sensitive'

He added: "As ministers we only found this out last week - when they found out about this problem, they tried to get a solution that didn't involve a partial lane closure, that didn't involve the 15 metres of tarmac they're now going to have to strip back.

"They exhausted all avenues. They couldn't find that solution. It's going to now involve partial lane closures for five days over a weekend and therefore they came to us to tell us that and we, of course, were completely up front.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Yousaf said he was told about the resurfacing work last week

"We found out last week and early this week told the committee and of course made that known to the public."

Mr Yousaf had tweeted a few days ago that the next planned milestone for the bridge was the raising of the speed limit to 70mph by the end of the year.

But when pressed if this timetable would be kept, he said "I won't put a date on it because some of these works are weather sensitive.

"But, yes, the plan is, including with these works taking place, that we will be able to raise the speed limit to 70mph by the end of the year."

'Late being finished'

The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Willie Rennie told the programme that it appeared as if the transport minister was "not on top of his brief".

He said: "We expect the Scottish government to know what is happening within its departments.

"I suspect he's not really on top of his brief and what we really need to understand is how he is going to get on top of it. He needs to come before us and explain how this bridge could be almost two years late being finished. They promised 2016, the result is way into 2018."

Tory transport spokesman, Jamie Greene, said the bridge was opened in September with the "full knowledge that there were surfacing issues and workmanship problems."

He added: "How on earth were those workmanship problems not brought to the forefront and the public should have been told about that in advance."

The Queensferry Crossing will be closed southbound from 22:00 on Thursday until Wednesday morning, with traffic diverted on to the Forth Road Bridge.

The surfacing problems were caused by a workmanship error, MSPs were told in parliament on Wednesday.