Talks aim to break Brexit deadlock

The Scottish and UK governments are to hold fresh talks aimed at resolving the stalemate over what happens to powers that return from Brussels after Brexit.

The dispute centres on 111 topics in devolved areas, such as fishing and agriculture, that are currently controlled by the EU.

Previous talks - including between Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon earlier this month - have not found a solution.

Senior ministers from both sides will meet in Edinburgh later.

The talks will be attended by the UK government's first secretary of state, Damian Green, and Scottish Secretary David Mundell.

They will be joined by Scotland's deputy first minister, John Swinney, and Brexit Secretary Mike Russell.

Previous discussions over the issue have been described as "constructive" by both sides, and BBC Scotland understands that officials have completed detailed scrutiny of possible collaboration in two areas, agriculture and justice.

But the Scottish government continues to insist that the UK government's EU Withdrawal Bill must be changed to reflect devolution

Last week, MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster united in calling for the stalemate to be ended, and for the UK government to explicitly set out which powers will be devolved to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland after the country leaves the EU.

What is the row over the Brexit bill about?

Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon held face-to-face talks over the issue earlier this month

The EU Withdrawal Bill states that responsibilities in devolved areas such as agriculture, fishing and the environment that currently reside in Brussels will all return to Westminster rather than Edinburgh or Cardiff immediately after the UK leaves the EU.

The UK government insists this is just a transitional arrangement, and that many of these responsibilities will then be devolved - but has not yet specified which ones.

The Scottish and Welsh governments argue that the powers should automatically go directly to the devolved parliaments under the UK's devolution settlement.

But they agree that frameworks will need to be put in place to ensure co-operation in many areas continues across the UK after Brexit.

They have said they will withhold legislative consent for the bill in their respective parliaments until the dispute over the repatriation of powers from Brussels is resolved.

A series of talks between the two sides - including the recent meeting between Mrs May and Ms Sturgeon - have so far failed to reach an agreement.

Ahead of the latest round of talks, Mr Mundell said he was "looking forward to further constructive discussions" with the Scottish government.

He added: "There will, no doubt, be a substantial increase in the powers of Holyrood at the end of this process.

"We have already agreed key principles, and today's meeting is an opportunity for us all to take a further step towards deciding how powers should be repatriated from Europe".

Speaking on behalf of the Scottish government, Mr Russell said "good progress" on the issue of UK-wide frameworks had been made in recent weeks.

He said: "Now we have to see proof of the UK government's intentions to amend the EU Withdrawal Bill so that devolution is protected.

"In its current form the Scottish government could not recommend that parliament gives legislative consent to the bill. A successful outcome of these discussions requires both agreement on frameworks and amendments to the bill."