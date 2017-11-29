Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Sturgeon was tested by HIV Scotland chief executive George Valiotis

Nicola Sturgeon has taken an instant HIV test as part of efforts to reduce the stigma surrounding the disease.

The first minister took the test in public, in a bid to encourage more people to find out their HIV status.

More than 5,000 people in Scotland have been diagnosed with the virus, but campaigners estimate about 1,000 others may have the condition without knowing.

Ms Sturgeon took the instant result self-test ahead of World Aids Day on 1 December.

She said that despite progress in recent years HIV was "still a significant public health challenge for Scotland".

"We can all play our part in making life better for those living with HIV," she added

"It is important that we continue to work together to eradicate the stigma around the virus and tackle the false myths and prejudices that still surround it."

Advances in treatment

George Valiotis, the chief executive of HIV Scotland praised the first minister for having "demonstrated that taking an HIV test is easy".

He said: "It's important to remember that a positive result no longer means a death sentence, living with HIV is now just like any other long-term health condition.

"Amazing advances in treatment means that people can live a long and healthy life and not pass it on.

"HIV-related stigma remains a key issue for people living with HIV and Scotland's new anti-stigma strategy provides the foundations for tackling stigma and reaching zero new infections."

The Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie also took the instant test earlier this week as part of the awareness campaign.