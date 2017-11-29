Scotland politics

Liberal Democrat MP's election expenses investigated

UK Liberal Democrats deputy leader Jo Swinson is being investigated by police over her General Election spending.

The Dunbartonshire East MP is thought to have been reported by a constituent last week.

A spokesman for the Liberal Democrats has confirmed that Police Scotland received a complaint and has started to investigate.

The party described that complaint as a political tactic by Ms Swinson's opponents.