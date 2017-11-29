Liberal Democrat MP's election expenses investigated
- 29 November 2017
- From the section Scotland politics
UK Liberal Democrats deputy leader Jo Swinson is being investigated by police over her General Election spending.
The Dunbartonshire East MP is thought to have been reported by a constituent last week.
A spokesman for the Liberal Democrats has confirmed that Police Scotland received a complaint and has started to investigate.
The party described that complaint as a political tactic by Ms Swinson's opponents.