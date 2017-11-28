Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Councils provide a wide range of local services

Scottish councils have been showing increasing signs of financial stress, according to the public spending watchdog.

The Accounts Commission said more councils have been using their reserves to fund services.

It said that if this continued, some could run out of cash reserves within two or three years.

Councils will learn how much the Scottish government plans to give them next year in a few weeks' time.

Deputy chairman of the Accounts Commission Ronnie Hinds said: "Our evidence tells us that councils are finding the financial pressures increasingly difficult to manage.

"The elections in May this year brought in major changes in council administrations across Scotland. Councils that have demonstrated effective leadership and robust planning will be in a better position to deal with the challenges that lie ahead."

Council debt

A report from the Accounts Commission spells out the financial situation facing Scotland's 32 councils:

Councils made £524m of savings in 2016-17 but were finding it increasingly difficult to identify and deliver savings

A rising proportion of council funding is being directed towards national priorities such education - this means councils have to look at deeper cuts in other services

Overall council debt increased to £836m as councils were taking advantage of low interest rates to borrow more to invest in larger capital programmes

According to the Accounts Commission report, the funding provided by the Scottish government fell by 5.2% in 2016-17.

The Scottish government argued more money was made available for council services through cash for the integration of health and social care and the option of putting up the council tax.

A spokesperson said: "We have treated local government very fairly despite the cuts to the Scottish Budget from the UK government.

"Including the extra £250m to support the integration of health and social care, the overall reduction in local government funding in 2016-17 equated to less than 1% of local government's total estimated expenditure.

"The 2017-18 local government finance settlement, including the increase in council tax and health and social care integration funding, means that local government have an extra £383m, or 3.7%, in support for services compared to 2016-17."

How do councils balance the books?

Some councils have already highlighted the kind of tough choices on local services they face in the coming year although decisions on cuts will not be taken until the New Year.

In recent years, councils have often produced a number of options for cuts and savings for consideration in the knowledge that some of them will prove unacceptable and be rejected.

Here are some of the cuts being discussed currently:

West Lothian recently held a consultation on options including:

Merging three centres which provide services for disabled groups into one

Drastic cuts in funding for bus services

The possible closure of recycling centres

Charges for car parks and bulky uplifts

Chief executive Graham Hope said: "Extremely difficult decisions lie ahead and changes to many existing council services will be necessary in order that the council can balance its budget. We are required by law to set a balanced budget, and this will not be possible without significant changes to the services we currently deliver."

Inverclyde Council has also been looking at possible cuts and savings next year.

It anticipates cutting 126 jobs over the next two years. Other ideas put forward by council officials for consideration include:

Cutting the opening hours of its museum and its main library. Some other libraries could close or be handed to community groups

Spending £380,000 less on street cleaning

Ending free swimming for the over 60s

City of Edinburgh Council is looking at proposals including a charge for garden waste collections, an increase in the cost of parking permits and reducing Edinburgh Leisure's budget.

But the idea of closing the City of Edinburgh Music School has been dropped after an outcry.

The Accounts Commision report said culture, planning and development and local roads have seen the sharpest falls in funding over the past three years.

The report focuses primarily on the financial year 2016-17 - the last year of the Scotland-wide council tax freeze.

The report notes that if all councils chose to raise council tax by 3%, it would only bring in £68m.

'Austerity'

Labour said the report laid bare the impact of what it called "Tory and SNP austerity" on our local authorities.

Economy spokesperson Jackie Baillie MSP said: "The truth is this is what happens when we have a government in Edinburgh happy to sit on their hands and pass Tory austerity onto our communities, with the SNP cutting local government budgets by £1.5bn since 2011."

The Conservatives said the financial health of councils had rapidly deteriorated under the SNP and "millions upon millions" were being used just to service debt.

Local government spokesman Alexander Stewart MSP said: "We've even got to the stage where local authorities are dipping into the rainy day fund routinely just to stay afloat.

"And as auditors say, if that continues, there won't be any reserves left to call on."

The Scottish government will announce how much it intends to give councils next year in its budget on 14 December.