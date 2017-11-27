Image caption Mr Leonard outlined his ideas to Labour supporters at a meeting in Glasgow

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has promised to "reshape and recharge" the party in Scotland in the same way Jeremy Corbyn has at Westminster.

Richard Leonard, who was elected to the post earlier this month, said he backed a "bold and radical agenda".

He claimed this would bring "hope and confidence" to Scotland.

The SNP said Mr Leonard would struggle to bring his party together after what they said had been an "acrimonious and divisive" leadership campaign.

Mr Leonard said: "I was elected Scottish Labour Leader promising real change and it is real change that together we will deliver. Real change, for the many not the few, is the beating heart of our party.

"It has been our mission and our inspiration ever since Keir Hardie stood as the first Labour candidate in Mid Lanarkshire in 1888. But a powerful mission can, and must always, be reshaped and recharged.

"That's what Jeremy Corbyn has done so successfully as leader of the party in Westminster.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jeremy Corbyn said he would work closely with the new Scottish Labour leader

"His principles, policies and integrity, along with the energy and passion of hundreds of thousands of new members, has breathed new life into our party. I pledge to do the same here in Scotland."

Mr Leonard set out targets to win for Labour at the Scottish parliament and become first minister, to "give the Scottish people confidence" about change, and help Labour win the next Westminster election.

Scottish Labour has said it plans to set up 12 policy reviews and a commission on tax over the next few months.

Welcoming Mr Leonard's election, UK leader Jeremy Corbyn told the meeting: "I look forward to working as closely as possible with Richard to change our society for the many not the few.

"Now our whole party and movement must campaign together to inspire people in every nation and region of the UK to have the confidence to be a country that genuinely cares for all."

Leadership campaign

The SNP has drawn attention to splits they believe opened up in Labour during the leadership election.

MSP Clare Haughey said: "We all know that Richard Leonard sees himself as Scottish Labour's answer to Jeremy Corbyn, which will no doubt mean they'll be as wedded to the idea of a damaging extreme Brexit as Ruth Davidson's Tories.

"But Richard Leonard should be more concerned with getting the backing of his own MSP group and party membership than that of Jeremy Corbyn after such an acrimonious and divisive leadership campaign before even more of his colleagues decide they'd rather be in the jungle than on the Labour benches."

The Scottish Conservatives, who make up the largest opposition group in the Scottish parliament accused Mr Leonard of having a "hard left" political vision.

MSP Murdo Fraser said: "Jeremy Corbyn finished second at the last election, but even that result could prove beyond Richard Leonard.

"Labour continues to measure success by the number of members signed up. However, what real people want is a government that can deliver investment in the NHS, good schooling and competitive taxation.

"On all three fronts, Mr Leonard's hard-left vision is lacking and I would encourage him to find a new political role model."