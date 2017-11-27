MSPs concerned about inactive Scots

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The MSPs are worried that tight budgets make it harder for people to access sport

There has been no increase in the number of Scots taking part in sport or physical activity over the past decade.

Holyrood's health and sport committee said it was "disappointed" by the lack of progress.

It called on the Scottish government to set out the impact pressures on local government budgets were having on sports participation rates.

The Scottish government said it believed there were signs of some progress on physical activity.

The MSPs said in a report that £500m of public funding was being channelled into physical recreation each year.

They pointed out that councils provide about £400m of this funding, but local government revenue budgets had fallen in real terms by 6.2% since 2010/11, with a further decline of 2.2% expected by 2017/18.

Community groups

Committee convener Neil Findlay said: "The variety of sports and physical activity on offer in communities is a real testament to the efforts and dedication of sport and community groups. We recognise the hard work that is going on to try and improve and expand participation rates.

"However, we are disappointed that overall participation figures have remained fairly stagnant over the past decade. In fact, we found that many of the issues raised during this inquiry have been raised before.

"The committee believes these findings show how wide-ranging decisions and initiatives across different portfolios taken at both governmental and local level can have wider impacts."

He added: "We look forward to a response from the Scottish government to tell us what its plans are to increase participation rates and to hear what lessons have been learned over the past decade."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The sports minister says good progress is being made in all age groups

The chief medical officer for Scotland has issued guidelines recommending adults achieve 75 minutes of vigorous intensity exercise each week, 150 minutes of moderate intensity, or a combination of both.

In 2015, 63% of adults achieved this, the same figure as the year before.

The MSPs called for activities to be available at a wider range of venues and recommended steps to encourage more role models and increase the number of volunteers leading sports activities.

Running and walking

Sports Minister Aileen Campbell believes there are signs of improvement.

She said: "We have made good progress in recent years - in 2016, 79% of people said they regularly take part in sport or physical activity compared with 75% in 2011. Meanwhile walking participation rose from 57% to 67% over the same period.

"For our school pupils, 98% now complete two hours PE per week, compared with less than 10% in 2005.

"And we know sporting bodies are also seeing membership growth. Scottish Cycling report a 12% increase over the past year, Scottish Athletics has seen a 10% annual rise, while Scottish Swimming membership has increased by a quarter over the last decade.

"We know there is more to do, and have established 179 Community Sport Hubs, which are helping some 150,000 people participate in sport and physical activity. We are also putting active travel at the heart of our transport planning, doubling investment in walking and cycling to £80m per annum from next year."