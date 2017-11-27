Image caption ACC Bernard Higgins was suspended on Friday afternoon

The Scottish Police Authority (SPA) has said it will do what it can to help strengthen the team at the top of Police Scotland after a number of senior officers were suspended.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins was suspended on Friday amid allegations of criminal conduct and gross misconduct.

The head of armed policing, Supt Kirk Kinnell, and his deputy, Bob Glass, are also thought to be under investigation.

One other officer has been suspended.

A further two have been placed on restricted duties.

Ch Insp Glass was head of Strathclyde Police's armed response unit at the time of the 2007 terror attack on Glasgow Airport.

'Worse behaviour'

The SPA's deputy chairwoman Nicola Marchant said: "Police Scotland has excellent leaders throughout its ranks.

"Clearly there are times when there are requirements to move quickly to address issues and events and provide additional support.

"This is one such time and the SPA stands ready to respond positively to any proposals that the DCC [deputy chief constable} Designate brings forward to strengthen his senior team.

"That is likely to happen as quickly as Tuesday's public board meeting in Stirling, when we will also be scrutinising the continuing strong performance of Police Scotland the length and breadth of the country."

Image copyright Police Scotland

She added: "The last week has been a challenging one but this is a very resilient and proud public service.

"Working together with Police Scotland, we will address those immediate challenges and stay focused on the vital work under way to keep improving the service to meet the many changing demands upon it."

Calum Steele, from the Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said he understood that other officers had not faced suspension for more serious claims.

He told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "No guilt or innocence should be conveyed in any way, shape or form by the fact that individuals are suspended.

"And based on the information that is known to us, and in respect of our members, I am certainly aware of allegations of worse behaviour over the previous years I've been in this post, in respect of other officers, where suspension has not taken place."

On Sunday, Justice Secretary Michael Matheson confirmed to BBC Scotland that two officers named in a Sunday Mail story, Supt Kinnell and Chief Inspector Glass, were under investigation.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Michael Matheson confirmed the men were from the armed unit

He told the Sunday Politics Scotland programme: "I think at this stage it wouldn't be appropriate for me to start mentioning names of those particular officers.

"But the two which I know have been suggested are individuals who were involved in the investigation.

"As far as I am aware, they are two of those who are part of the complaint that has been received by the Pirc (the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner) that is being investigated by the Crown Office.

"The individuals involved in this are related to those involved in the firearms unit at Police Scotland in the training facility that we have at Jackton."

He added: "I don't want to get drawn into it (what the allegations relate to) too much because it is a live investigation being directed by the Crown. But, as far as I'm aware, it relates to issues of misconduct and gross misconduct.

"The exact detail of that is for the Crown to determine because it is now a live, potentially criminal, investigation."

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) is also looking into separate allegations of misconduct against Chief Constable Phil Gormley, who is currently on "special leave".

That investigation is unrelated to inquiries into allegations that officers in the former counter-corruption unit abused their position when attempting to find the source of a journalist's information.

Both Mr Gormley and Mr Higgins have denied wrongdoing.