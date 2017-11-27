Image copyright Thinkstock

A record number of Scots were accepted to a UK university in 2017, according to the latest figures.

More than 36,500 applicants living in Scotland accepted a place for this academic year - an increase of 2.4%.

All other UK countries saw a fall in the number of people accepted to university compared with last year.

The figures were released by the University and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas) in their first End of Cycle Report 2017.

It also shows a record number of all applicants accepted to Scottish higher education institutions in 2017 - up 1.7%.

Further and Higher Education Minister Shirley-Anne Somerville said Scotland was bucking the trend across the UK.

She added: "It shows that our education system is supporting an increasing number of people to access higher education - giving them the skills they need to succeed.

"This is also another record year for Scotland's universities, with the highest ever number of applicants accepted to study here.

"It is testament to the fact that Scotland remains a destination of choice for students, due in no small part to the reputation for excellence that our institutions have worked hard to achieve."