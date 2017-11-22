Image copyright TeamKez Twitter Image caption Ms Dugdale recorded a video for constituents before flying to Australia

MSP Kezia Dugdale has insisted she is going on "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" to promote "Labour values".

The former Scottish Labour leader has flown to Australia to take part in the ITV reality TV programme.

She said it was an "amazing opportunity to talk to young people who watch this programme about politics".

Ms Dugdale has been criticised by some within her own party, but has escaped being suspended for her "unauthorised absence" during the Holyrood term.

She is donating her parliamentary salary to homelessness charity the Rock Trust for the three weeks she is away, and has said a portion of her fee for the programme will also go to charity.

However, she has come under fire from many within her party, with her successor as leader Richard Leonard saying he was "personally disappointed" that she was going away during the parliamentary term.

Fellow Labour MSP Neil Findlay said the move "demeans politics", while MP Jess Phillips said it was "hypocritical" of Ms Dugdale to join the show having previously called Tory MP Nadine Dorries "daft" for doing so.

'Amazing opportunity'

In a video recorded for constituents before she left for Australia, Ms Dugdale said she appreciated that some might be "upset" and question her priorities due to the "controversial move".

She said: "First and foremost, I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is a huge UK-wide television programme, with an audience into the millions.

"I think it's an amazing opportunity to talk to young people who watch this programme about politics, and - in particular - Labour values.

"The minute that I leave Australia I'll be coming back to the Scottish Parliament to do my job as Labour MSP for Edinburgh and the Lothians, and I'm committed to doing that for the long-term and I hope to stand at the next election again as well."

Ms Dugdale was not given permission to go on leave from Holyrood to go on the programme, but Labour MSPs concluded at their weekly group meeting on Tuesday that she would not face suspension.

Business manager James Kelly said she would be "interviewed on her return to parliament and have the opportunity to present her account of events".