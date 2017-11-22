'Virtual' clinics to reduce waiting times

Image copyright Getty Images

Medics will be encouraged to carry out "virtual" consultations with some of their patients as part of a drive to cut waiting times and improve care.

The Scottish government said it was investing £4m in the scheme to give people better access to specialists involved in their treatment.

It means patients would not have to travel to hospital to speak to clinicians.

Technologies like video and tele-conferencing would be used instead.

The latest statistics show an increase in the number of people waiting too long for treatment in Scotland.

In June the 18-week referral to treatment target was met for 84.4% of patients - down from 87% in the same month last year.

The government's own target of 90% has not been met since June 2014.

Earlier this year Scottish Health Secretary Shona Robison announced a £50m investment to improve waiting times in the NHS north of the border.

The latest scheme - Access Collaborative Programme - will see an additional £4m of funding in the service.

Image caption Surgeon Mark Blyth said the virtual clinic allows him more time with patients with more complex injuries

"Virtual fracture clinic" at Glasgow Royal Infirmary

Knee surgeon Mark Blyth said around 25,000 patients had received "virtual" appointments with the fracture clinic over the last four or five years.

When patients with simple fractures are discharged from the emergency department with a splint, their notes and x-rays are discussed by a nurse and orthopaedic surgeon.

They then phone the patient with advice on how to "self-treat" their injury, reducing the number of people who need to attend the clinic for a follow-up appointment.

"We found that patients were delighted with this type of service," he said.

"They could be at home or even potentially be at work with their injury, answering the phone, getting advice over the phone about how to self-care their injury and that advice would be supplemented with written information."

Now only about 30% of patients need to attend the clinic in person.

"These are the patients with more complex problems and they take longer to see and they're given more adequate time so we can go through their problems in some detail rather than them feeling rushed in a very busy clinic with patients who don't really need to be there," Mr Blyth said.

It is intended to ensure patients will not be asked to travel unnecessarily for appointments with specialists.

The programme will also focus on improving communications between staff working the community and in hospitals.

It will help to identify the right clinician and treatment, and streamline patient care.

Ms Robison told BBC Scotland that there were a small number of "virtual clinics" across Scotland but she wanted them to become "the norm".

She said: "This needs to be the way we do things, not just in orthopaedics, but to look at other specialisms, where we can make changes which means the patients gets to the right place at the right time.

"They're not coming to hospital when they don't need to, wasting their own times but also wasting resources that could be used more effectively elsewhere."

Image caption Health secretary Shona Robison said the scheme would reduce waiting times and improve services for patients.

Prof Derek Bell, chairman of the Academy of Royal Colleges will lead the Access Collaborative.

He said: "Demand for acute care services is outstripping the capacity to deliver services in virtually all developed health services across the world - indeed all UK health systems are struggling to meet growing demand.

"In Scotland over the last two years, overall performance in emergency care services has been consistently better than elsewhere in the UK.

"This is down to the innovative framework and principles jointly commissioned by the Scottish Government and professional bodies like the Royal Colleges delivering patient benefit.

"An elective access collaborative programme based on the key principles we've identified will address the significant growing pressures in elective and diagnostic service, add value to health care and improve patient care."