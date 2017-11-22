Image copyright Oliver Dixon Image caption The thieves tried to steal the digger from Kelhead Quarry

An attempt to steal a £60,000 digger from a quarry in southern Scotland ended when the would-be thieves crashed it into a ditch.

The incident happened at Kelhead, near Annan, overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

The CAT loading shovel digger was started up and driven off but the theft was aborted after the crash.

PC Louise Bryden asked anyone who had seen anything suspicious in the area to get in touch.

"This a very large piece of plant and is valued at around £60,000 and would have required a large vehicle to remove it from the site," she said.

"It follows a similar case at Newbie recently where a digger was actually stolen from a site there.

"Anyone with any information can call us at Annan on the 101 number."