Scottish Conservative MP Paul Masterton has been sent a Christmas card branding him a "traitor" and telling him to leave the UK over his stance on Brexit.

Mr Masterton was one of 15 Tory MPs described as "Brexit mutineers" by the Daily Telegraph newspaper over their views on EU Withdrawal Bill clauses.

His East Renfrewshire seat backed Remain by 74.3% in the EU referendum.

Fellow MP Anna Soubry said she had received 13 death threats following the Daily Telegraph story.

The paper's editor defended what he called "the legitimate actions and language of a free press", following the story about Conservative MPs planning to rebel against government proposals to fix the precise date of Brexit in law.

It featured pictures of each of the 15 MPs, including Mr Masterton, on the front page under the heading "The Brexit mutineers".

Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Paul Masterton was elected to the East Renfrewshire constituency in June

Mr Masterton posted a picture of the card on Twitter after it was posted to his constituency office, noting that the exterior was a "lovely festive number" reading "joy to the world".

Inside, however, the card was addressed to "Judas" and the word "happy" was crossed out to create the message "Brexit Christmas".

The handwritten message read: "17.5m, 52% voted Leave. Pack your suitcase. Leave the UK and don't return ever, you traitor."

Mr Masterton said: "I feel bad for the trees who died in vain to make this card."

Former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron revealed he had also received a Brexit-themed Christmas card, which contained the message "you lost snowflakes, get over yourselves!"

The MP is a new arrival at Westminster, having first been elected in the snap election in June. He took the seat from the SNP's Kirsten Oswald with a majority of more than 4,700.