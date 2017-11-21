Minimum alcohol pricing in Scotland to start in May
Scotland will introduce minimum pricing for alcohol on 1 May next year, the Scottish government has announced.
The move will raise the cost of the strongest, cheapest alcohol by setting a minimum price per unit.
Health Secretary Shona Robison told MSPs that she expected the price to be set at 50p-per-unit, but this will be subject to a consultation.
She said the measure was needed to tackle the "devastation" caused by cheap, high-strength alcohol.
The 50p-per-unit minimum would raise the price of the cheapest bottle of red wine (9.4 units of alcohol) to £4.69, while a four-pack of 500ml cans of 4% lager (8 units) would cost at least £4 and a 70cl bottle of whisky (28 units of alcohol) could not be sold for less than £14.
Key weapon
Normal strength cider (5% ABV) would cost at least £2.50 a litre but a super-strength version (7.5% ABV) would have to cost a minimum of £3.75 for a litre.
But it would leave more expensive drinks unaffected, and is unlikely to impact on sales in pubs and clubs.
The Scottish government views minimum pricing as a key weapon in the battle against binge drinking, with people in Scotland said to buy 20% more alcohol on average than those in England and Wales.
Alcohol Focus Scotland research from last year suggested that the maximum recommended weekly intake of alcohol - 14 units - could be bought for just £2.52.
Minimum pricing for alcohol
Examples of prices
£14
Whisky (70cl bottle at 40% ABV)
-
£13.13 Vodka (70cl bottle at 37.5% ABV)
-
£1 Lager (500ml can at 4% ABV)
-
£2.50 Cider (1 litre bottle at 5% - normal strength)
-
£4.69 Red wine (75cl bottle at 12.5% ABV)
The Scottish Parliament passed the minimum pricing legislation five years ago but it was tied up in a legal challenge by the Scotch Whisky Association until last week, when the Supreme Court ruled that it did not breach EU law.
Minimum pricing has been broadly welcomed by health bodies and alcohol awareness groups, who say it will target the kind of drinking that leads to the greatest harm.
There were 1,265 alcohol-related deaths in Scotland last year, an increase of 10% on 2015 - figures which Ms Robison described as "completely unacceptable".
Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, she said: "Behind every one of these statistics is a person, a family and a community.
"With alcohol on sale today at just 18p a unit, we have to act to tackle the scourge of cheap, high-strength drink that causes so much damage."
Ms Robison said research had shown that a minimum unit price of 50p would cut alcohol-related deaths by 392 and hospital admissions by 8,254 over the first five years of the policy.
She added: "I anticipate setting the minimum unit price at 50p per unit. We now want to hear from retailers, representative bodies and Licensing Standards Officers about the practicalities of implementation."