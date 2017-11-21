Image copyright PA Image caption The measure is largely aimed at cheap, high-strength alcohol in supermarkets and off-licenses

Scotland will introduce minimum pricing for alcohol on 1 May next year, the Scottish government has announced.

The move will raise the cost of the strongest, cheapest alcohol by setting a minimum price per unit.

Health Secretary Shona Robison told MSPs that she expected the price to be set at 50p-per-unit, but this will be subject to a consultation.

She said the measure was needed to tackle the "devastation" caused by cheap, high-strength alcohol.

The 50p-per-unit minimum would raise the price of the cheapest bottle of red wine (9.4 units of alcohol) to £4.69, while a four-pack of 500ml cans of 4% lager (8 units) would cost at least £4 and a 70cl bottle of whisky (28 units of alcohol) could not be sold for less than £14.

Key weapon

Normal strength cider (5% ABV) would cost at least £2.50 a litre but a super-strength version (7.5% ABV) would have to cost a minimum of £3.75 for a litre.

But it would leave more expensive drinks unaffected, and is unlikely to impact on sales in pubs and clubs.

The Scottish government views minimum pricing as a key weapon in the battle against binge drinking, with people in Scotland said to buy 20% more alcohol on average than those in England and Wales.

Alcohol Focus Scotland research from last year suggested that the maximum recommended weekly intake of alcohol - 14 units - could be bought for just £2.52.