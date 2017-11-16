Image caption Mr McDonald said it would be for his constituents to decide at the next election whether or not he continues as an MSP

A former Scottish government minister who quit over inappropriate behaviour has defended his decision to stay on as an SNP MSP.

Mark McDonald stood down as childcare minister earlier this month after admitting his conduct had caused a woman "considerable distress".

He told BBC Scotland on Thursday that it was "not appropriate" for him to continue as a minister.

But he said it was for voters to decide whether he remained as an MSP.

When he resigned from the government on 4 November, Mr McDonald apologised for his actions - which are not thought to have been criminal in nature - and said his attempts to be "humorous" or "friendly" may have led others to become uncomfortable.

He said at the time that he would be staying on as the MSP for Aberdeen Donside, and pledged to "continue to serve my constituents to the best of my ability."

In his first interview since quitting, he was asked why his conduct had apparently been acceptable for an MSP, but not for a government minister.

Mr McDonald replied: "I have stepped aside as a minister because I felt it was not appropriate for me to continue in my role as a minister.

"My constituents will be the ones who will have the opportunity to watch how I conduct myself, to look at whether my behaviour changes, and they will be the ones to decide at the next election whether they wish to continue to have me as their representative at the parliament."

Mr McDonald also said he had reflected on what he had done, and had "apologised profusely" for his actions.

He added: "Now I am seeking to change how I behave, and I believe people should be given a chance to change.

"I have asked for that chance and I hope my constituents will give me that chance."

'No excuse'

Mr McDonald is one of two SNP members currently being investigated by the party over possible misconduct.

In an article published in the Press and Journal newspaper on Monday, he said he would not go into detail about the allegations against him for the sake of the woman involved.

But he added: "Regardless of context or intent, I accept full responsibility for my actions, and any consequences of them. There is no excuse and never should there be.

"I have apologised unreservedly and I do so again. I am sorry."

Mr McDonald also revealed that he had accepted an offer of professional support "to help me understand more about the way I behaved, the impact it had upon others and how I can work to ensure my behaviour does change".

Speaking following his resignation, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Mr McDonald had taken the "right action", and that his actions had been of a kind "that some others may well have thought was not serious enough to resign".

She added: "He's a good MSP and he will continue to be so."