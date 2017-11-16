Salmond interviews Puigdemont on RT show

Image copyright RT Image caption Mr Salmond met Mr Puigdemont in Belgium, where the deposed Catalan leader fled following the referendum

Alex Salmond has interviewed the deposed Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, on the first episode of his show on Russian broadcaster RT.

Mr Salmond spoke to Mr Puigdemont at an undisclosed location in Belgium, where he fled when the Spanish authorities filed criminal charges against him.

Mr Puigdemont told Mr Salmond that "democracy will prevail" in Catalonia, and that "we will win".

And he insisted that a "huge majority in Catalonia" want change.

It was announced last week that Mr Salmond, the former Scottish first minister and SNP leader, would be hosting a weekly show on RT, which has been described as a propaganda outlet for Vladimir Putin's government.

Mr Salmond faced widespread criticism for the move, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying she would have advised him against him against broadcasting on RT if she had been asked.

But Mr Salmond insists that he has full editorial control over the programme, and has urged viewers to make up their own minds over whether it is Russian propaganda.

He was joined on the first episode, which was broadcast early on Thursday morning and will be repeated at 18:30 and 23:30, by fellow former SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, who is part of Mr Salmond's Slainte Media production company.

Ms Ahmed-Sheikh interviewed Conservative MP Crispin Blunt about LGBT rights.

But it was Mr Puigdemont who was the star guest, with the former president telling Mr Salmond: that there was an "an intellectual incapacity" on the part of the Spanish government "to admit the possibility, the real possibility, that Spain could be different in future".

He added: The message is to be confident, passionate and resilient because we will win. We will succeed. Finally, democracy will prevail."

The Madrid government - which opposed October's independence taking place - dissolved the regional Catalan parliament after it voted in favour of a unilateral declaration of independence, and called snap elections for December.