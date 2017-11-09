Image copyright PA

Former First Minister Alex Salmond is to host a political talk show on the Russian television broadcaster RT.

Broadcast each Thursday, the programme will include guests from the worlds of politics, business and entertainment.

The broadcast is reported to have been inspired by the Edinburgh Fringe Festival show, Alex Salmond Unleashed.

Mr Salmond said he wanted to hear from "people of ideas and answers" and would give guests a platform to explain their ideas before facing questions.

The former first minister said: "This programme will give people with something to say a platform to say it, and we intend to find out something about the personalities behind the public figures.

"In this show I'm going to give you the opportunity to get to know our guests just that bit better.

"I'm not interested in catching people out on statistics or laying them low with past quotations."

Mr Salmond has tweeted images of the set for the new programme

He added: "I want to hear from people to of ideas and answers, with something positive to contribute."

The first programme will broadcast on 16 November.

RT has been described as a Russian propaganda channel.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: "What an unedifying spectacle to see a former first minister who fancies himself as the Michael Parkinson of Putin's propaganda channel.

"Nicola Sturgeon will have her head in her hands if this means another round of Alex Salmond interventions."