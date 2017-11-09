School bus seatbelt law passed by MSPs

Image copyright Getty Images

All school buses will be fitted with seatbelts after new legislation was unanimously backed in the Scottish Parliament.

It is currently up to local authorities to decide whether or not to buses used to ferry pupils to and from schools have seatbelts.

But SNP MSP Gillian Martin introduced a Member's Bill to make seatbelts a legal requirement on school transport.

Her bill was passed by 102 votes to none at the Scottish Parliament.

Just over half of Scotland's councils have seatbelts fitted to all of the school buses that they use.

But Ms Martin told a debate ahead of her bill being passed that many people were surprised it was not already a legal requirement.

Image caption Ms Martin's bill was unanimously backed at Holyrood

She said the safety of children was paramount, and said the response to her proposals from parents and schools had been extremely positive.

The new law is due to come into effect next year for vehicles transporting primary school children, and in 2021 for those carrying secondary school pupils.

The staggered phasing-in is intended to help councils and bus companies adapt to the change.

It will apply to all road vehicles provided by local authorities, grant-aided schools or independent schools, such as buses, coaches, minibuses and taxis.