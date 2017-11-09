Image caption Holyrood's standards committee is to hold an inquiry in light of concerns about sexual harassment

Holyrood's standards committee has agreed to launch an inquiry into how the parliament deals with reports of sexual harassment.

In light of recent concerns about harassment and inappropriate behaviour, the committee is to examine procedures, rules and support for victims.

MSPs will take evidence from equalities groups, legal experts and unions and look at how other parliaments operate.

Convener Clare Adamson said this was an "important and detailed bit of work".

The inquiry will examine reports of sexual harassment at the parliament, and how they are dealt with. It will look at how those making reports are supported, and the processes and rules relating to such matters.

The precise remit of the inquiry and the witnesses it will hear from is yet to be decided.

Holyrood's Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh had asked the committee to examine the code of conduct for MSPs, while committee member Daniel Johnson had sought support for an inquiry into how victims are supported.

Both Holyrood and Westminster have been hit by reports of harassment, with Scottish Children's Minister Mark McDonald resigning over "inappropriate" past behaviour.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon has also claimed she was groped by a senior male colleague, while it has been reported that SNP MSP Willie Coffey was reported to parliamentary authorities following a complaint about "unsolicited attention".

There have been calls for Holyrood's all-male management group, the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body, to resign to usher in a more gender-balanced group.

Mr Macintosh has suggested that changes could also be made to the bureau - the group which oversees parliamentary business and which is also all-male.

The SPCB has a regular question session scheduled for Thursday afternoon, with all nine questions tabled on the subject of sexual harassment.