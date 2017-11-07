Holyrood evacuation over suspect packages

Image caption Police and firefighters are at the scene

Part of the Scottish Parliament has been evacuated after three suspicious packages were found.

It is understood the alarm was raised after the packages, at least one of which contained white powder, were sent to the offices of three Conservative MSPs.

The parliament said "an incident has occurred and the MSP building at Holyrood has been evacuated".

Business elsewhere in the parliament is continuing as normal.

BBC Scotland political correspondent Andrew Kerr said that packages had been sent to Tory MSPs Liz Smith, Jamie Halcro-Johnston and Edward Mountain.

One of the packages was opened, and had white powder inside.

Police and firefighters have been called to the scene, and MSPs have gathered in the Garden Lobby area of the parliament.