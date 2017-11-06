Harassment phone line opens at Holyrood

A dedicated phone line is opening for Scottish Parliament staff affected by harassment or sexual misconduct.

It comes after Labour MSP Monica Lennon claimed she was sexually assaulted by a senior male colleague.

She told the Sunday Mail she was groped at a social event in 2013 in front of several witnesses.

In a separate incident, Children's Minister Mark McDonald resigned over his "inappropriate" behaviour in the past.

The Sunday Post has also reported that the SNP MSP, Willie Coffey was reported to Holyrood authorities six months ago after a civil servant complained about "inappropriate language" and "unsolicited attention".

The Kilmarnock and Irvine Valley MSP denied the allegation and said he did not recognise the claims about his behaviour.

Ms Lennon said she made an initial complaint about her colleague to Scottish Labour but decided not to progress with it because she felt she would not be believed.

Anonymised survey

Ms Lennon, who was a South Lanarkshire councillor at the time, said the experience left her feeling humiliated, though she knew she was not at fault.

She is the third member of Labour to claim she was not given enough support by the party.

Labour activist Bex Bailey said she was raped at a party event and a senior Labour official discouraged her from reporting the attack.

Image caption Monica Lennon believes "at least half a dozen" people witnessed the alleged sexual assault against her

Ava Etemadzadeh, another Labour activist, claimed MP Kelvin Hopkins hugged her inappropriately after a student event in 2014. Mr Hopkins denies wrongdoing.

Labour said it was working to improve the way it deals with sexual harassment complaints and safeguarding issues.

Mark McDonald, the SNP MSP for Aberdeen Donside, said at the weekend that he was stepping down from his role as childcare and early years minister.

He apologised and said his attempts to be "humorous" or "friendly" may have led others to become uncomfortable.

He is one of two SNP members currently being investigated by the party over possible misconduct.

It is understood the allegations against him are not criminal in nature. The other complaint being investigated by the SNP does not relate to a parliamentarian.

As well as the confidential phone line, an anonymised survey is to be carried out to determine the extent of sexual harassment at the Scottish Parliament.