The Scottish government is to set out options for future income tax rates ahead of budget negotiations.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to publish a discussion paper on rates, having pledged to keep an "open mind".

The paper will detail the potential impact of tax plans advanced by the SNP and by opposition parties, and sets out tests by which these can be judged.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will then open talks with other parties in a bid to build a majority for his budget.

Ahead of the publication, Ms Sturgeon said the paper would provide "facts and impartial analysis".

It will lay out a series of tests for how the platforms advanced by the various parties should be assessed, including the amount of money they would raise, whether or not they would protect low earners and help tackle inequality, and the potential impact on business and the economy.

'Responsible and progressive'

Holyrood took control over income tax rates and thresholds in 2016. Ministers have so far opted not to change the basic rate of tax, but varied the threshold at which the higher 40p rate kicks in.

MSPs voted in favour of the principle of raising taxes to raise funds for public services in September, although SNP members abstained from that vote.

Ms Sturgeon penned an article in advance of the publication saying it was important to "begin a debate about how we support our economy and fund public services for the future".

Image caption Derek Mackay is to open discussions with opposition parties over his upcoming draft budget

She said the paper would "set out the contribution income tax makes to Scotland's budget", "analyse the options all parties put forward at the Scottish election last year and set out some of the alternative approaches we could take", and "set out the parameters we are operating in".

She wrote: "Continued UK government austerity will remove more from public spending in Scotland than any sensible income tax change could ever compensate for.

"So the debate needs to be about more than filling the gaps created by Westminster austerity or parties trying to outbid each other."

BBC Scotland has previously reported that ministers are considering a review of Scotland's tax bands, either by changing the income levels at which higher rates of tax kick in, or by introducing new bands altogether.

The SNP has previously backed a 50p top rate of tax UK-wide, but at that point rejected doing so north of the border alone unless powers over tax avoidance were also strengthened.

The party's manifesto for the 2016 Holyrood elections proposed freezing the basic rate of income tax for the duration of the current parliament, but ministers have accepted they may have to make concessions in order to pass a budget.

Party positions

The Scottish Conservatives say that tax in Scotland should be no higher than those elsewhere in the UK.

Party finance spokesman Murdo Fraser said Scotland "must remain competitive", saying that "higher levels of taxation in Scotland will make it more difficult to grow the Scottish economy".

Labour has run on a platform calling for a 50p top rate of tax in recent elections, and ahead of the discussion paper publication said they wanted to see "tax powers used to end the cuts to local government".

They said it would be "completely unacceptable for the SNP to tinker round the edges of our tax system and not raise the revenue needed to stop the cuts".

The Scottish Greens have argued for a radical redesign of the tax system to see those on low incomes pay less, and those on higher incomes taxed more.

The Scottish Lib Dems have also backed rises, calling for a 1p increase in income tax to raise funds for education.