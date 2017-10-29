Image caption Len McCluskey is the general secretary of the Unite trade union

The leader of the UK's largest trade union has backed left-wing MSP Richard Leonard to be the new Scottish Labour leader.

Len McCluskey, general secretary of Unite, said Mr Leonard's leadership could help Labour back to power across the UK.

Voting in the contest to replace Kezia Dugdale, who quit in August, opened on Friday.

Mr Leonard is competing for the job against MSP Anas Sarwar.

Both men have stressed their ambition to be the next first minister of Scotland, and each has set out the policies, which they would hope to implement.

Speaking as he addressed the Unite Scottish policy conference in Aviemore, Mr McCluksey said if Mr Leonard was voted in to succeed Ms Dugdale, Labour north of the border would "build on the foundation laid by Jeremy Corbyn".

Image copyright PA Image caption Richard Leonard (left) and Anas Sarwar are the two candidates to replace Kezia Dugdale as Scottish Labour leader

He said: "Scottish Labour needs a leader who speaks for workers. We have one in Richard Leonard."

He said that this time last year "Labour in Scotland had fallen off the electoral perch" but he added that the party's success in the June general election - where it won seats from the SNP to return seven MPs to Westminster - had helped turn things around.

Mr McCluskey stressed there was still "a lot to do to rebuild from the 2015 wipeout" when Scottish Labour lost 40 MPs to the SNP.

'Positive campaign'

A spokesman for the Anas Sarwar campaign said: "We know that many ordinary members of Unite and other trade unions are backing us because we're running a positive campaign focused on radical ideas.

"Anas is standing in this contest as the only candidate who has never, and will never, leave workers behind by voting against the Labour Party and with the Tories on Brexit."

A series of local hustings events have been held up and down Scotland as the candidates sought to sway voters to their side.

Both men pledged a "comradely" contest, but the campaigns have each had controversial moments during the campaign.

Mr Sarwar had to relinquish shares in his family's firm after a row over workers not being paid the living wage, while Mr Leonard had to deny claims he was involved in a "plot" against Ms Dugdale.

Voting will run until midday on 17 November, with the winner announced the following day.