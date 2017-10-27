Scotland politics

UK 'wants to leave Common Agricultural Policy in March 2019'

Sheep in field Image copyright Getty Images

The UK is seeking to leave the EU Common Agricultural Policy in March 2019, Scotland Office minister Lord Duncan has said.

Speaking at a National Farmers Union Scotland conference, he said the UK was pushing to split subsidy payments from any transitional Brexit deal.

Lord Duncan said this would mean farmers being paid from a UK pot.

UK ministers have said the level of this funding would be guaranteed until 2022.

