Image copyright PA Image caption Richard Leonard (left) and Anas Sarwar are the two candidates to replace Kezia Dugdale as Scottish Labour leader

Voting has opened in the contest to elect a new leader for the Scottish Labour Party.

Anas Sarwar and Richard Leonard are the two candidates to replace Kezia Dugdale, who quit the post in August.

Ballot papers have now been sent out to party members, registered supporters and voters in affiliated organisations such as trade unions.

Voting will run until midday on 17 November, with the winner announced the following day.

The race was triggered by the sudden resignation of Ms Dugdale on 29 August. The Lothians MSP said it was time to "pass on the baton" to someone else - although she later hinted about "a lot of internal problems" in the party.

After a succession of prominent MSPs ruled themselves out, Mr Leonard and Mr Sarwar were the only contenders to put their names forward.

Both men have stressed their ambition to be the next first minister of Scotland, and each has set out a package of policies which they would look to implement.

Policy pledges

Mr Sarwar's plan for "a Scotland where nobody is left behind" includes:

An overhaul of the tax system to cut income tax for lower earners and a 50p rate for the top 2%

A new Scottish Child Tax Credit of £10 a week

Backing for the UK's permanent membership of the EU single market

A guaranteed job, training place or further education for every school leaver

Mr Leonard has set out a list of 10 priorities, with number one and his "overriding mission" to end poverty in Scotland. He also wants to:

Strengthen the powers of local government

Embark on a "massive" housebuilding scheme

Increase child benefit for all children

Promote public ownership with a national energy company tasked with cutting bills and tackling fuel poverty

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The contest was triggered by the resignation of Kezia Dugdale in August

Mr Sarwar said the party was "approaching the finishing line of this contest, but the start of our journey back to government".

He said: "I am determined to lead the Scottish Labour Party back to where it belongs - in power."

Mr Leonard also said the party was "at a turning point" and could "once again become a party of real change".

He said: "It is clear now more than ever that Scotland needs a united Labour Party committed to real and bold change. We need to win power - not power for its own sake, but power for a purpose."

A series of local hustings events have been held up and down Scotland as the candidates sought to sway voters to their side.

Both men pledged a "comradely" contest, but the campaigns have each had controversial moments during the campaign.

Mr Sarwar had to relinquish shares in his family's firm after a row over workers not being paid the living wage, while Mr Leonard had to deny claims he was involved in a "plot" against Ms Dugdale.