Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Scottish government said the UK only qualified for extra funds because of Scottish farms

The Scottish government has accused the Treasury of a "great rural robbery" of £160m in EU subsidies it says is owed to hill farmers north of the border.

The two governments have been locked in a dispute over where extra Common Agricultural Policy funds should go.

Minister Fergus Ewing said the cash was "misappropriated" by the Treasury.

The Scottish Conservatives support the funding coming to Scotland, and Dumfries and Galloway MP Alister Jack has raised the matter with ministers.

It has since been reported that UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove is "likely" to agree to a review of the subsidy.

The row dates back to 2013, when the EU announced moves to redistribute CAP payments more fairly based on the basis of average Euros per hectare.

The Scottish government contends that England, Wales and Northern Ireland were all above the qualifying threshold of 90% of the EU average, but Scotland sitting at 45% meant the UK was eligible for a £190m "convergence uplift" in funding.

Ministers say it was clear that that the extra cash was intended for Scottish farmers, but the Treasury chose to distribute the funds across the UK with only about £30m coming north of the border.

Image caption Fergus Ewing compared the "misappropriation" of the funds to a criminal theft

Scottish Environment Secretary Mr Ewing cited "criminal law" while telling MSPs that the Treasury had "misappropriated" the funds - calling this a "great rural robbery".

He said: "Without Scotland, the UK would not have received an extra penny.

"The EU clearly intended this money to go to the farmers who receive the least amount of support, yet the UK has simply pocketed the money. Frankly, the money should be returned."

The Scottish Conservatives have also raised the matter, with newly-elected MP Alister Jack writing to Mr Gove on Monday asking for a "fair settlement".

He said there had "long been concerns that Scottish farmers have not seen the benefit of funding which is due to Scotland's particular needs".

Following this, the Telegraph newspaper quoted "senior insiders" as saying that Mr Gove was "extremely likely" to agree to a review, led by a peer.

Scottish Tory rural affairs spokesman Peter Chapman said this was "great news for Scotland's farmers".