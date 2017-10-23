Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bute House dates back to the 1790s and is owned by the National Trust for Scotland

The official residence of Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been closed for "urgent ceiling repairs".

A routine survey at Bute House, which dates back to the 1790s, revealed that "essential" repair work was needed.

The A-listed Georgian townhouse in Edinburgh's Charlotte Square is owned by the National Trust for Scotland.

Work is expected to be completed "over the winter months", with "temporary alternative arrangements" being put in place for Ms Sturgeon in the meantime.

Her cabinet, which normally holds its weekly meetings at Bute House, will instead convene at the government's St Andrew's House headquarters.

The repairs were advised by the building's conservationists, and are being co-ordinated by Historic Environment Scotland.