Scottish Greens 'leading change' - Harvie

Image caption Mr Harvie will address party activists at the event in Edinburgh

The Scottish Greens are leading Scotland towards a "fairer and greener" future, the party's co-convener is to tell its autumn conference.

Patrick Harvie will use his speech to highlight the concessions his party has won from the Scottish government.

These include Green MSP John Finnie's proposals for a ban on smacking, and the reversal of £160m in council cuts negotiated at last year's budget.

The Greens are the fourth-largest party at Holyrood, with six MSPs.

But with the minority SNP government needing to win the support of opposition parties to pass legislation and its annual budget, the pro-independence Greens often hold the balance of power in the parliament.

Speaking at Edinburgh Napier University, Mr Harvie will tell party members that the list of Green achievements at Holyrood is "long and getting longer".

'Positive Green agenda'

He will add: "We're leading the change on issues from air pollution to rent control, and from the fracking ban to the announcement of a publicly owned energy company and it's clear that the positive Green agenda we've been pushing for years is making real progress.

"With support growing for Green campaigns like our bills to protect children from violence and to make 20mph speed limits the norm, and for core Green ideas like universal basic income and Land Value Tax, it's clear that we have much more progress ahead."

The Glasgow MSP will go on to say the country is facing critical challenges such as "the chronic inequality in our society, the continuing environmental crisis and the recklessly destructive Brexit powergrab".

He will argue: "We must respond with practical ideas, but also inspire people with a vision of what's possible. We must never stop pushing at the boundaries; we must never become the kind of party that tries to win by offering a safe, unchallenging middle-ground agenda.

"We'll keep leading the change in Scottish politics, advocating investment in the post-oil economy that lies ahead, finding new ways of sharing our wealth more fairly and living within environmental limits. Other parties will no doubt still take their time to catch up, but the radical Green agenda will keep moving the political agenda in the right direction."

The two-day conference will also hear from Sweden's deputy finance minister, Per Bolund, and Green MLA Clare Bailey, who has been leading the campaign to change Northern Ireland's restrictive abortion laws.