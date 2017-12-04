Image copyright PA

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said there is "no good reason" why Scotland should not get a similar Brexit deal to Northern Ireland.

It has been suggested that the UK might be prepared to accept that NI effectively remain in the EU single market after Brexit.

Talks between UK and EU leaders have not yet resulted in an agreement.

Theresa May said "differences" remained between the two sides but said she was "confident" a deal could be struck.

Amid speculation that Northern Ireland could be given a special deal, Ms Sturgeon questioned why other parts of the UK should not - a position echoed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones.

Mr Khan said such a move would have "huge ramifications", while Mr Jones said different parts of the UK could not be treated "more favourably" than others.

Mrs May is meeting European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk, in the hope of coming to an agreement on the first phase of Brexit talks ahead of a summit in ten days' time.

There have been reports that Northern Ireland could retain "regulatory alignment" with the EU - although the final wording of any potential deal has not yet been confirmed.

Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts told BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg that the UK had made a concession over the Irish border, saying ministers were prepared to accept that Northern Ireland remain in the single market and customs union in all but name.

However Downing Street sources have sounded a note of caution, suggesting there are "still moving parts" over the deal.

Ms Sturgeon posted on Twitter: "If one part of the UK can retain regulatory alignment with the EU and effectively stay in the single market (which is the right solution for Northern Ireland), there is surely no good practical reason why others can't."

Making reference to non-EU state Norway's membership of the single market, she later added: "If it's not some kind of Norway status for the whole UK, it must mean some kind of special deal for NI. Has to be one or the other. And if latter, why not also for Scotland, London and Wales (if it wants it)?"

Mr Khan said there could be "huge ramifications for London" if Mrs May "conceded that it's possible for part of the UK to remain within the single market and customs union".

Mr Jones said: "We cannot allow different parts of the UK to be more favourably treated than others.

"If one part of the UK is granted continued participation in the single market and customs union, then we fully expect to be made the same offer."

'Clear barriers'

Ms Sturgeon has long argued that Scotland could remain in the single market as the rest of the UK leaves.

Her government's paper of Brexit proposals, which was published in December 2016, argued that Scotland could stay in the single market through the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and the European Economic Area (EEA).

But Brexit Secretary David Davis rejected the idea, saying there were "clear barriers" which could create "additional controls and checks on trade within the United Kingdom".

He stressed that the UK government wanted to achieve "the freest and most frictionless trade with the EU" while "maintaining the deeply integrated trade and economic relationship with the EU".

But he said "any divergence between EU and UK law" could lead to "new barriers to trade within our union", and "significant disruption to the internal market". He added that "businesses could face a confusing mix of regulatory regimes".

DUP leader Arlene Foster said her party "will not accept any form of regulatory divergence" that separates Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.