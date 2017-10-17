Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Ross has previously faced criticism for missing a Holyrood committee

Tory MP Douglas Ross is to miss a vote on universal credit to be an assistant referee at a Champions League match.

Mr Ross will be in Spain on Wednesday for the Barcelona v Olympiakos game as a debate is held at Westminster.

The Moray MP, who has been backed by his party, was not down to speak before the vote on the new benefit.

The former MSP was criticised in November last year for missing a Holyrood committee to run the line in a Champions League match in Portugal.

It led to calls for him to stand down from his frontbench role as the party's justice spokesman.

Mr Ross later went on to defeat the SNP's Westminster leader Angus Robertson at the general election earlier this year.

The SNP said the latest decision to miss a parliamentary vote showed "part-time Tory MP Douglas Ross just never learns his lesson".

Stewart Stevenson MP said: "He is yet again leaving his constituents without a voice in Parliament because he'd rather rub shoulders with famous footballers.

Local cases

"This isn't the first time that he's failed to turn up for important meetings, and his constituents will be wondering why he shows no interest in discussing universal credit - which is driving up rent arrears and leaving families penniless.

"It's time for two-job Ross to call time on his highly lucrative refereeing career."

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: "There will be many Scottish Conservative representatives in this debate.

"Douglas has held more than 50 surgeries since becoming an MP and has met personally with David Gauke to discuss local cases which have arisen from those.

"Despite what the SNP thinks, the people of Moray are right behind Douglas and his refereeing, as they showed decisively when they elected him as their MP just a few months ago."