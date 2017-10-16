Ministers from across UK in Brexit talks

Image copyright Getty Images

Ministers from around the UK will hold talks on Brexit in London later, the first such meeting for eight months.

The Scottish and Welsh governments have threatened to withhold legislative consent for the Brexit Bill.

They have also been critical of delays in holding meetings of the Joint Ministerial Committee on Europe (JMC).

The UK government said bilateral meetings and conversations between ministers and officials had been held since the last JMC in February.

The meeting will be attended by First Secretary of State Damian Green, Scotland's Brexit minister Michael Russell, Welsh finance minister Mark Drakeford as well as David Sterling, head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, who is attending following the breakdown in power-sharing.

The formal group for discussing the exit negotiations was set up to allow Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to have their say on the Brexit process.

Power grab

But the UK government has faced claims it is not treating the devolved administrations with respect and of planning a Westminster "power grab" when Britain leaves the EU.

The Scottish government is also expected to push for UK ministers to give Scotland a legal say on the exit process and drop plans to leave the EU's single market.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Damian Green says the UK government is listening to the devolved administrations

Damian Green said he was looking forward to "positive and constructive dialogue" that recognises "the importance of preserving the UK single market".

He added: "I also remain committed to delivering a significant increase in the decision-making power of each devolved administration after we leave the European Union.

"I hope in our meeting on Monday we can agree on the principles for common frameworks that will deliver certainty and continuity to people living and doing business in the UK."

Hard Brexit

Mr Russell said the UK government must reconsider its hard Brexit strategy.

He said: "I hope progress can be made on a number of fronts, for example on recognising the importance of single market membership and amending the EU Withdrawal Bill so the Scottish Parliament can give it consent.

"The UK government must reconsider its hard Brexit position and the disastrous impact it would have on jobs and living standards and take account of the concerns, shared by Scottish businesses, about the impact of leaving the single market and customs union," he added.

"Secondly, they must start giving the Scottish government a real opportunity to contribute to policy papers which affect the whole of the UK.

"Finally, on the EU Withdrawal Bill, progress can made if the amendments suggested by the Scottish and Welsh Governments are accepted."