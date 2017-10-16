Transport 'not affordable' for many Scots

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sustrans Scotland found not everywhere in Scotland had access to affordable transport

More than one million people in Scotland live in areas at risk of "transport poverty", it has been claimed.

The figure was calculated by Sustrans Scotland, which promotes walking and cycling.

It claimed the lack of affordable transport pushes some households into car ownership which they cannot afford.

Transport Scotland said the Scottish government has increased its investment in sustainable transport.

An analysis of official figures by Sustrans Scotland found problem areas with relatively low incomes, high car availability and low access to essential services by public transport.

The organisation said car ownership can put pressure on households with lower incomes.

Its director John Lauder said: "We need a planning system that puts necessary services where people live.

"People should be able to access shops, schools, healthcare and some places of work within a short distance without the need for a car.

"And whilst offering greater and safer opportunities for people to choose to make the same journey by bike, it will offer an alternative to being dependent on a car for some."

Rising costs

The Poverty Alliance has backed the call for more affordable transport to be made widely available.

"Too many people living on low incomes have inadequate access to public transport, and other forms of transport sometimes seem out of reach," said its director Peter Kelly.

"By providing better, more integrated transport solutions we can reduce the pressure of rising costs for families across Scotland."

Transport Scotland has said the Scottish government does support sustainable transport.

A spokesman said: "The Scottish government continues to increase investment in sustainable transport, encouraging modal shift to active and public transport, rail and new technologies such as low carbon vehicles.

"We know that active travel, and in particular cycling, can help people to access employment opportunities by expanding access to low cost, low carbon transport options.

"We have invested over £217m in active travel since the start of the 2011 spending review, including this year, and as announced in the Programme for Government, we have doubled the active travel budget from £40m to £80m a year from 2018-2019."