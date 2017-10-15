Image copyright Getty Images

A Scotland Office minister has said tougher sentences for drivers who cause deaths will help tackle a "real problem".

UK-wide plans being put forward at Westminster would see a life sentence being available to the courts for the most serious driving offences which result in a death.

Lord Duncan said it was right to tackle these "senseless crimes".

The law on driving offences is reserved to the UK parliament.

Between 2006 and 2016, there were 297 convictions for death by dangerous driving.

The current maximum sentence is 14 years in prison.

Lord Duncan said: "Dangerous and careless driving remains a real problem in Scotland. Over the past five years alone there have been 166 convictions for

causing death by dangerous driving.

"That is why the UK Government is introducing these tougher sentences which will address these senseless crimes that devastate far too many families each year."