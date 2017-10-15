Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The minister is to hold meetings in Ottawa

A Scottish government minister is to visit the United States and Canada to strengthen the country's international ties.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown said he would reassure investors Scotland was "open for business".

He has a series of engagements with the business communities in Ottawa, Toronto, New Jersey and New York.

The tour will include a reception marking the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.

Mr Brown said: "With two of the largest and most advanced economies in the world in North America, the Scottish Government is keen to explore new opportunities there, and build on existing connections.

"Given the UK's decision to leave the single market, the importance of strengthening those ties has taken on greater significance."

Canada is said to be one of Scotland's most significant inward investors, with 3,600 people in Scotland employed by Canadian-owned businesses.

The US represents 15.9% of Scotland's international exports.

Mr Brown added: "I plan to reassure US and Canadian investors that Scotland remains open for business, and is a welcoming country with an international outlook."