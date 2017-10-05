Two people treated after reports of building explosion
Two people are being treated by paramedics following reports of an explosion at a commercial premises in in North Lanarkshire.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said it received a call at about 13:30 to attend an address on Bonkle Road in Newmains.
A spokesman said two ambulances, a special operations team, a trauma team and the Helimed ambulance had attended.
Police said the road had been closed and urged people to avoid the area.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Firefighters are currently tackling a small fire with powerful water jets.
"Two casualties are being treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service."