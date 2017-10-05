From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Bonkle Road in Newmains has been closed while emergency services attend the incident

Two people are being treated by paramedics following reports of an explosion at a commercial premises in in North Lanarkshire.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it received a call at about 13:30 to attend an address on Bonkle Road in Newmains.

A spokesman said two ambulances, a special operations team, a trauma team and the Helimed ambulance had attended.

Police said the road had been closed and urged people to avoid the area.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Firefighters are currently tackling a small fire with powerful water jets.

"Two casualties are being treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service."