Police have released CCTV images of three men they want to trace over a disturbance in Glasgow city centre which left two people injured.

A large group of men were involved in the incident, which happened on North Hanover Street at about 19:15 on Saturday 12 August.

The men made off on foot in different directions towards Queen St Station and George Street.

Officers urged anyone with information about the men to contact them.

The first man is described as white, late 30s, of slim build, with receding dark hair, and wearing a black jacket.

Another is described as white, of heavy build, with short dark hair, light stubble and wearing a navy polo shirt and navy jacket.

The third man is described as white, of medium build, and wearing a black baseball cap and black jacket.