Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Air passenger duty is charged on all flights from UK airports

Plans to replace air passenger duty with a discounted alternative are expected to be delayed.

The Scottish government wants to replace Air Passenger Duty (APD) with a new devolved Air Departure Tax (ADT) in Scotland from April next year.

However, it said plans to continue exempting journeys from airports in the Highlands and Islands required EU approval under state aid rules.

It is understood that getting this approval could take longer than Brexit.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay is expected to set out the position in a Holyrood statement later.

The Scottish Parliament was given powers to charge tax on passengers leaving Scottish airports under the Scotland Act, which came into force last year.

Legal wrangle

The Scottish government wants to cut the new tax by 50%, before eventually scrapping it completely.

It argues the move will boost the economy by increasing the number of flights to and from the country.

Ministers are now faced with either a lengthy legal wrangle to bring in ADT or a delay to its introduction and, in the meantime, retain the current system with the UK government.

The latter option would make it easier for the Scottish government to get a budget deal with the Greens who oppose cuts to aviation taxes.

The Greens have previously warned that the party's six MSPs may not deal with ministers when it comes to budget talks next year unless there is rethink on plans to cut the current charges.

They are concerned about the environmental impact of more flights, and claim the cut would mainly benefit wealthy travellers and big business.