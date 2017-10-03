Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The first minister has pronounced herself "highly sceptical" about fracking

The Scottish government is set to announce its position on the future of fracking.

Energy minister Paul Wheelhouse said he had asked to give a statement to MSPs on unconventional oil and gas.

There has been speculation that ministers are poised to rule out fracking north of the border.

A moratorium on the technique has been in place since 2015, and ministers have also ruled out underground coal gasification over environmental fears.

Ministers have previously pledged to give MSPs a vote on fracking before they come to a final decision.

The government has published a series of expert reports on the controversial oil and gas extraction technique, and a public consultation was launched in January 2017.

Shale gas is currently processed in Scotland at a site in Grangemouth, having been shipped in from abroad, but cannot be extracted from beneath Scottish soil under the current moratorium.

Some political parties and green groups argue that fracking causes environmental damage, but others point to potential economic benefits.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is "highly sceptical" about fracking, saying she has "big questions" about its potential impact on the environment, health and local communities.

In November 2016, Mr Wheelhouse said he anticipated that the view of parliament would play a part in the final decision, saying he anticipated a "lively debate followed by a vote", which the government would reflect on.

Members had previously voted to support a ban on fracking, but SNP members abstained from that vote.

The timing of the statement will be decided by the parliamentary bureau.

What is fracking and why is it controversial?

The first shipment of shale gas from the US arrived at Grangemouth in September 2016

Fracking is the process of drilling down into the earth before a high-pressure water mixture is directed at the rock to release the gas inside.

The extensive use of fracking in the US, where it has revolutionised the energy industry, has prompted environmental concerns.

The first is that fracking uses huge amounts of water that must be transported to the fracking site, at significant environmental cost.

The second is the worry that potentially carcinogenic chemicals used may escape and contaminate groundwater around the fracking site.

But the industry suggests fracking of shale gas could contribute significantly to the UK's future energy needs

