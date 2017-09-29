Image copyright Stirling Council Image caption Mr Davies is now sitting as a independent on Stirling Council

A councillor who was reinstated by the Conservatives after being suspended over offensive tweets has left the party after refusing to apologise.

Robert Davies was one of two Tories who were suspended shortly after being elected to Stirling Council.

He had tweeted racist posts from a Twitter account in 2013 which was subsequently deleted.

The Tories were criticised after his reinstatement last month - but said his membership had now been "terminated".

The former geologist and investment banker is now sitting as an independent councillor.

His colleague Alastair Majury, who was also suspended and then reinstated by the party, remains a Conservative councillor.

When Mr Davies and Mr Majury were reinstated by the Scottish Conservatives in August, the party insisted that they had both offered "unreserved apologies for any offence caused".

But a spokesman told BBC Scotland on Friday: "Mr Majury made a full apology to the council yesterday for his actions.

"Mr Davies did not do so and he has therefore had his membership of the party terminated."

Image copyright Stirling Conservatives Image caption Mr Majury remains a Conservative councillor

Mr Davies has so far not responded to a request for comment.

Mr Majuary had been behind a Twitter account which likened Scottish nationalists to the Nazis.

He also used his Mulder1981 account on Twitter to make derogatory remarks about Catholics, attack benefit claimants and say the SNP was too busy talking about gay marriage.

And it emerged that he had also made crude boasts on an online dating site.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson later described the posts by Mr Majury and Mr Davies as "utterly unacceptable", but insisted it was important to "give people the opportunity to change" if they say they want to.