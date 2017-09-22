Image copyright UK Parliament

A Scottish Conservative MP has admitted she did not vote in last year's EU referendum because the decision was "very difficult".

Kirstene Hair said she left the choice to "everyone else" and decided to go with the "will of the UK".

But she said she had thought Remain would ultimately win the referendum.

Ms Hair was elected as the Tory MP for Angus after overturning an SNP majority of more than 11,000 in June's general election.

In an interview with the Courier newspaper, she said there had been strong arguments on both sides of the EU debate, but now "we all have to get behind" Brexit.

'Very difficult'

She added: "I didn't vote on Brexit. I took the decision not to vote on it. It was incredibly difficult. The first time I've never voted in my life.

"It was very difficult because you get two arguments, very strong on both sides.

"I just ultimately couldn't make that decision and I thought I would therefore go with the will of the UK which, if I'm honest, I thought we would remain.

"But I left that to everyone else."

The 28-year-old politician, who is one of the youngest MPs at Westminster, went on to say: "Now I think we all have to get behind it and say, you know what, that's the way the country voted and we have to make the best.

"I do think we've got good opportunities for the UK."