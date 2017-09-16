Image copyright PA

Richard Leonard has formally launched his campaign for the Scottish Labour leadership with a claim that people are "hungry for change".

The former GMB union organiser, who was elected to Holyrood in 2016, said that change would be found not in "nationalism or patriotism" but in "socialism and democracy".

He said he would bring "radical policies for the many not the few".

Fellow MSP Anas Sarwar launched his campaign on Friday.

He said he wanted to "deliver equality" rather than simply talking about fighting for it.

Mr Leonard is on the left of the party, while Mr Sarwar is seen as being more centrist.

The leadership contest was sparked by Kezia Dugdale quitting last month. The winner will be announced on 18 November.

Mr Leonard, a Central Scotland MSP, formally launched his leadership bid at a rally in Glasgow.

He was expected to say: "We need wholesale and radical change and we need a completely new approach to tackle what appear to be the intractable problems in our housing system, of an inequality that pervades all aspects of Scottish life.

"The truth is that only the Labour Party can, and will, solve these problems and transform the lives of the people of Scotland.

"Only Labour, with radical leadership in Scotland and Jeremy Corbyn's principled leadership across the UK, will deliver the real change needed to tackle Scotland's deep rooted social and economic problems."

Mr Leonard and Mr Sarwar are expected to be the only candidates standing in the leadership race

Mr Leonard was due to say that 20 years on from the devolution referendum people "have every right to be angry".

"No wonder people are discontented. They are hungry for change," he will add.

"But the change they crave will find no answer in nationalism or patriotism, Scottish or British, and every answer in socialism and democracy."

Labour is currently the third largest party at Holyrood behind the SNP and Conservatives.

Mr Leonard is the favoured candidate of Mr Corbyn's supporters - with the former GMB official expected to be backed by all of the major trade unions.

Mr Sarwar previously signed a letter opposing Jeremy Corbyn's bid for re-election as Labour leader, but is expected to pick up the backing of many Scottish Labour MSPs, MPs and MEPs.

At his campaign launch on Friday, Mr Sarwar said voters in the Labour contest had a "choice of just protesting about the ills in our country, or choosing a leader who can defeat inequality as the next first minister."

Party members and affiliated supporters and registered supporters will be able to take part in the leadership election.

People can register as supporters following the payment of a one-off fee of £12.

The process will include eight regional hustings, as well as a Women's and a Young Persons' hustings.