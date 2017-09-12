Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mike Russell (right) is to make a statement to MSPs

The Scottish government is to set out details of its concerns that the EU Withdrawal Bill represents a "power grab" over devolved competencies.

Brexit minister Mike Russell is to give a statement to MSPs on the government's opposition to the bill as it stands.

It is expected the government will also publish a detailed legislative consent memorandum setting out their concerns.

However the UK government insists that Holyrood will in fact see "significant" new powers devolved after Brexit.

Talks between the two governments over post-Brexit powers for Scotland ended in stalemate in August, although more are expected to be scheduled.

The EU Withdrawal Bill currently being considered at Westminster is the first step in the legislative process of taking the UK out of the European Union.

This process is chiefly one for Westminster, but the consent of the Scottish and Welsh administrations will be sought because the move cuts across devolved areas.

The Edinburgh and Cardiff governments have been working together on their opposition to the bill, which both fear represents a "power grab" from the devolved parliaments.

Both have said they cannot recommend consent be given to the legislation in its current form, but have said they will put forward potential amendments to UK ministers.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Brexit process could affect Holyrood's relationship with both the UK and the EU

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the legislation "threatens the very principle on which our parliament is founded" - the idea that "everything is automatically devolved unless it is reserved".

The proposal in the Withdrawal Bill are that powers over areas like fishing and farming, which are not currently reserved but which are exercised in Brussels, will be repatriated first to Westminster before decisions are taken on where joint frameworks should be established and what form devolution should take.

Ms Sturgeon has called this a "blatant power grab", and has called for a Scotland-wide consensus to "defend" Holyrood's powers.

However, UK government ministers have repeatedly insisted there are no plans to take powers away from the devolved parliaments, saying the opposite is in fact the intention.

Scotland Office minister Lord Duncan said: "The Scottish Parliament will not lose a single one of its current decision-making powers through this bill, despite what the First Minister says. Indeed, it is will gain significant new powers as a result of the UK's exit from the EU.

"Rather than political posturing, the Scottish government should work with us to make sure Scottish businesses and people get the post possible deal out of leaving the EU."

Image caption Mike Russell and John Swinney sat down with Damian Green and David Mundell in August but no agreement was reached

Mr Russell is scheduled to give his statement to MSPs following topical questions in the afternoon session at Holyrood. This will be followed by questions from opposition parties and backbench MSPs.

It is expected the government will publish the detail of its legislative consent memorandum (LCM), the formal method by which Holyrood can give or withhold consent for Westminster legislation which affects devolved areas.

Under what is known as the Sewel Convention, the UK government agreed that it would "not normally" legislate on any devolved matters without the explicit consent of the devolved administrations, expressed via an LCM.

The process involves Holyrood's presiding officer studying the wording of the LCM to determine if it is competent - in 2015 then-incumbent Tricia Marwick rejected one seeking to block the Trade Union Bill from applying to Scotland - before MSPs debate and vote on it.

However, in the Supreme Court case over the triggering of Article 50, justices ruled that the Sewell convention remains a political convention rather than a legally binding one, saying that the principle of legislative consent "does not give rise to a legally enforceable obligation".

This means Holyrood does not have the power of veto over the legislation, but could cause significant political difficulties for UK ministers.