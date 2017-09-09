Scottish Labour leadership: Rules to be set out for contest

Image caption Anas Sarwar and Richard Leonard have already declared they will stand for the position

Scottish Labour is due to set out the rules which will govern its leadership contest later.

The party's Scottish Executive will meet to decide the timetable and the franchise for the race to replace Kezia Dugdale who stepped down last month.

Two MSPs, Richard Leonard, member for Central Scotland, and Glasgow representative Anas Sarwar, have already announced they will stand.

It is thought the election will be declared in November.

Ms Dugdale quit after two years in the job saying it was time for her to "pass on the baton" to a new leader with "fresh energy, drive and a new mandate".

Image caption Kezia Dugdale served as the leader of Scottish Labour for two and a half years after replacing Jim Murphy

Members of Labour's Scottish Executive are meeting in Stirling to sort out how long the campaign should last. They will also name a cut-off point for supporters to register with the party to take part in the ballot.

A series of other MSPs, including interim leader Alex Rowley, have ruled themselves out of the race.

Mr Sarwar, who was a Glasgow MP from 2010 to 2015 before being elected to Holyrood in 2016, said he could unite the party and take the fight to the SNP and the Conservatives.

Mr Leonard, who was first elected to Holyrood in May 2016 and is seen as primarily being backed by elements of the Scottish party supportive of UK leader Jeremy Corbyn, said Scotland needs "a united Labour Party committed to real and bold change".